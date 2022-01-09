Deals
Experts say COVID peak imminent as cases continue to soar

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID cases continue to rise in the Shoals but officials our news partners at the Times Daily spoke to say a peak is imminent.

Health experts say how high the spike will depend on how much the omicron variant breaks through the vaccine. Just under 50% of Alabamians remain unvaccinated.

Officials at the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s School of Public Health predicted the peak would occur between mid and late January.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, district medical director of the Alabama Department of Public Health, agrees it will be soon, based on last week’s COVID case numbers.

“We aren’t seeing the dramatic rise in cases like a week ago, but still very high numbers,” he said. “If the trend continues, we could peak this month, then be lighter next month and by March, we could even be out of it.”

As of right now, local hospitals are dealing with more than double the number of COVID inpatients from two months ago.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

