Cold and breezy for Monday, cool week ahead

Rain showers will move out this evening with skies clearing quickly overnight and temperatures falling rapidly.

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday, the strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice concerns. The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour.

Tuesday will be another sunny and cool day with highs in the middle 40s, winds will be much lighter compared to the past several days. We warm up to near normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s.

We will be tracking the possibility of rain showers moving in for Friday night into Saturday.

