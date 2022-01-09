Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Cold and breezy for Monday, cool week ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain showers will move out this evening with skies clearing quickly overnight and temperatures falling rapidly. 

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday, the strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice concerns.  The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour. 

Tuesday will be another sunny and cool day with highs in the middle 40s, winds will be much lighter compared to the past several days.  We warm up to near normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to middle 50s. 

We will be tracking the possibility of rain showers moving in for Friday night into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say
ADPH: More than 957K positive COVID-19 cases
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Horse found dead in sinkhole
Rogersville woman horse dies after falling in apparent sink hole

Latest News

Sunday morning's weather forecast
Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday
Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Today
Sunday Morning Forecast