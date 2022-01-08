Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday

Breezy winds from the southeast will stay with us the evening and overnight, gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible.

Rain showers will start off scattered in nature for Sunday morning before becoming more widespread into the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon. Rain showers will move out into the evening with skies clearing and temperatures falling rapidly.

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday, the strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice. The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour.

Temps will slowly warm back near average for the rest of the week with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

