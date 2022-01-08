Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Soaking rain and windy conditions Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy winds from the southeast will stay with us the evening and overnight, gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible. 

Rain showers will start off scattered in nature for Sunday morning before becoming more widespread into the afternoon.  1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out.  A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon.  Rain showers will move out into the evening with skies clearing and temperatures falling rapidly. 

Areas of patchy black ice will be possible for the morning commute on Monday, the strong NW winds will help with drying the roadways and preventing widespread ice.  The sunshine will return for Monday with cool January temps in the middle 40s and blustery NW winds gusting over 35 miles per hour. 

Temps will slowly warm back near average for the rest of the week with highs staying in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer accused of girlfriend’s murder, sources confirmed
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Lauderdale County
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Matthias Mann
Hartselle man charged in rape-for-hire plot
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Saturday
Saturday Morning Forecast
Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10