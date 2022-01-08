Saturday Morning Forecast

Calm cold and quiet for the start of your weekend with temperatures in the 20s. A warm-up is on the way for the day ahead with highs closer to average. The 50s with sunshine ain’t too shabby.

Tonight, we will maintain a little warmth as we see clouds move in and a chance at rain. In the 40s overnight.

Sunday, rain rain…. And then more rain moves in. Between late Saturday evening into early Monday morning, portions of the Valley could see up to 2″. Flooding may be a threat to some with these amounts of rain.

We dry up for a good portion of next week with highs bouncing back and forth between the 40s and 50s. Pushing past that we will see more rain move across the Valley.

