Rogersville woman horse dies after falling in apparent sink hole

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County woman is mourning and searching for answers after she found her horse dead from what appears to be a sinkhole.

“15,000 pounds and you can barely see him in it. This was a big big horse. So this a big hole,” said Elaine Donhaue.

It’s not a situation that any animal owner wants to wake up to. Donhaue and her husband found their 21-year-old horse, Spirit, dead in an apparent sinkhole in the front side of their land.

She called multiple agencies including the EMA to find out what could have possibly caused this and what to do next because she is concerned about the trees surrounding the area.

“We want to make sure this place is safe. We don’t want our trees to fall on the electrical and fall on cars. We just want to know that this was an isolated incident,” said Donhaue.

The county sent the electric and road department out to take a look at the area. According to the electricity department, only one tree could possibly hit a power line if it fell. They also say that the hole appears to be an old well.

We’ve reached out to USGA to find out how an abandoned well can cause a sinkhole.

According to the Geological Survey of Alabama, In Alabama, the most common causes of land subsidence are the development of sinkholes in areas underlain by soluble carbonate rocks or ground collapse above abandoned mines which could be a well.

But she still has so many questions. The biggest one is how did the ground collapse below her horse’s hooves?

“I just need assurance that I am not going to hurt anyone else or this won’t take out anyone else. It’s not any fun,” said Donhaue.

