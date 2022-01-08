Randy Vest to seek re-election

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County commissioner for District 2 has said he is running for a fourth term Saturday.

Commissioner Randy Vest announced in a press release he will run for re-election in 2022. Vest says he has lived in Morgan County all of his life.

“My roots run deep in Morgan County. I was born and raised here and we have raised our children here and are now watching our grandchildren grow,” Vest said. “Morgan County is a great place to call home and now more than ever the people of Morgan County need a commissioner they can trust to make sure our county continues to thrive and prosper.”

Vest says he knows how important our volunteer fire departments are to keeping our community safe and has been able to help with the construction of two new stations.

The Republican primaries are set for May 24.

