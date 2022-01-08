Deals
Madison Fire looking for certified firefighters

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Fire and Rescue is looking for Alabama-certified firefighters to join the force.

According to fire officials, the team is looking for applicants with a minimum of an EMT Certification but a paramedic is preferred.

Some of the benefits of joining are zero-cost health insurance, paramedic incentives with tuition and book cost covered and much more.

Madison Fire also offers additional programs that they say will help you grow in several areas.

NOW HIRING ALABAMA CERTIFIED FIREFIGHTERS I/II with a minimum of an EMT CERTIFICATION! PARAMEDIC is PREFERRED Looking...

Posted by Madison Fire and Rescue on Saturday, January 8, 2022

If you would like to apply, you can visit this link.

