Lauderdale County Coroner’s impeachment trial set for next month

A stock image of a judge's gavel.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge has set the date for a jury to decide whether to impeach Coroner George “Butch” Tucker, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Circuit Court Judge Gil Self set February 7 for the trial to begin. The trial is a civil case and the jury will only reach a verdict whether to remove Tucker from office or not.

District Attorney Chris Connolly told Self during the hearing he’d like to see the case decided as quickly as possible.

“We have a great interest in expediting the proceedings,” Connolly said.

If you would like to read more about this story, you can head to our news partners’ website here.

