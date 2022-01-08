HPD officer questioned in apartment shooting death

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer is being questioned Friday night about a shooting at a Madison Apartment complex, according to sources.

WAFF 48 News was outside the Weston Ranch Apartment Complex around 10 a.m. this morning where the shooting was reported. According to HPD, a courtesy officer who was off duty at the time responded to an incident.

A woman was found on the scene. She had been shot and killed, according to sources.

It is currently unclear whether it is a homicide or suicide. HPD has requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation lead the death investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

There are no further details at this time.

