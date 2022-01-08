Hartselle man arrested for hiring undercover officer to rape, abduct woman

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A rape for hire; that is what one North Alabama man is accused of orchestrating.

Investigators say had he been successful, a woman he met online from Wisconsin would have been kidnapped and brutally raped. We first told you about this story Thursday night, but now we’re digging deeper.

I’ll give you $2,000, plus gas money to brutally rape this woman; that is the proposal an FBI agent alleges was offered up online.

The criminal affidavit says Matthias Mann of Hartselle posted this request on the messaging app, Kik, providing the victim’s photo, name and address all the way in Wisconsin.

An undercover officer on the other end said he would take him up on that offer.

“It could’ve been someone else. And obviously, this person put so much information out, that he was able to locate her, he knew where her address was. So it could’ve turned into a bad situation,” Patrick Caver said.

Patrick Caver, a juvenile court attorney who teaches classes on internet safety, says this kind of online chatter turns criminal the minute offenders begin acting on violent plans.

“It’s what we consider an overt act. It’s when you take a step towards what you’re talking about,” he explained.

According to the affidavit, the undercover police officer and Mann shared multiple messages through the app. Investigators say Mann had never met his targeted victim.

Multiple police agencies worked together to make sure the woman was safe..

Meanwhile, law enforcement checked IP addresses and issued subpoenas to Kik to trace the identity of the person. According to a representative with the FBI, Mann was arrested in Hartselle Thursday.

Caver says he hopes everyone takes this as a serious reminder, to never share personal information online.

“The internet is like a loaded gun there’s so many consequences that can come out of the internet,” Caver said.

It’s not clear how old this woman was- but Mann says it’s never too soon to start monitoring your child’s phones and computers. He says recently a man was sending photos to a 10-year-old in Florence.

As for Mann, he’s being held in the Morgan County Jail and could spend 20 years or more in prison.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.