Fire crews respond to house fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews battled a fire at a single-family home in Harvest Friday afternoon.

According to Harvest Volunteer Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred around 3:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Early Harvest Court. There was smoke damage throughout the home, garage and hallway.

Crews from Monrovia, Toney and HEMSI assisted with this fire.

