Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Fire crews respond to house fire in Harvest

Harvest house fire
Harvest house fire(Harvest Volunteer Fire-Rescue)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews battled a fire at a single-family home in Harvest Friday afternoon.

According to Harvest Volunteer Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred around 3:09 p.m. in the 300 block of Early Harvest Court. There was smoke damage throughout the home, garage and hallway.

Crews from Monrovia, Toney and HEMSI assisted with this fire.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthias Mann
Hartselle man charged in rape-for-hire plot
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Lauderdale County
School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Nicolas Cardona
Decatur police searching for missing man
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended

Latest News

Hellen Keller Hospital
Hellen Keller Hospital facing staff shortages due to Omicron
Horse found dead in sinkhole
Rogersville woman horse dies after falling in apparent sink hole
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closing lobby due to COVID surge
Hellen Keller Hospital
Hellen Keller Hospital facing staff shortages due to Omicron