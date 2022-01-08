Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s calm and cold Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s.

A warm-up is on the way, with highs reaching the 50s. Some clouds will move in Saturday night, bringing a chance of rain.

Between late Saturday evening into early Monday morning, portions of the Valley could see up to 2″. Flooding may be a threat to some with these amounts of rain.

We dry up for a good portion of next week with highs bouncing back and forth between the 40s and 50s. Pushing past that we will see more rain move across the Valley.

