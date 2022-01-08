Albertville church and community activist open up warming shelter for the homeless

ALBERTVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a warm place to stay this weekend, a local church in Albertville is opening its doors to those in need.

After seeing a need to help the homeless in Albertville, resident Unique Dunston decided to lend a hand.

“So, we have a community of homeless people in the area, and they live in what they call tent city, and they use a bunch of tents and tarps and anything they can use to survive,” said Dunston.

With the weather getting colder and below-freezing temperatures expected, Dunston reached out to St. Paul Missionary Baptist and people in the community to provide shelter.

Without hesitation, church members opened the doors to their rec center and began setting up beds and blankets. Dunston says face coverings will be required, and pets are not allowed.

She says their goal is to serve as many people as they can and help keep them warm and safe.

“Other community members who do have housing and may not have adequate heat in their house may also come by even if it’s for a few hours. I would like to bring awareness to warming shelters or places like that that provide heat,” said Dunston.

The warming shelter will be open starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, until Sunday, January 8. Lunch and breakfast will also be provided.

