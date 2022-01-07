Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

What to do if your car gets stuck on ice

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With winter weather comes the possibility of freezing cold temperatures, ice, and snow.

Many of you may find yourself trying to navigate icy roads.

So what can you do to stay safe?

Use kitty litter to create traction on your tires. If you are moving forward, put it in front of your tire. If you are backing up, put it behind.

But what if you are already out and your car starts to slide on ice?

Here’s what experts have to say:

  • Don’t panic
  • Don’t hit the accelerator or the brakes
  • Whichever way your car is turning in a slide, turn your steering wheel in that same direction to create traction

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck
Left: Jody Mead, Right: Katie
Deputies searching for shooting suspects near Eva
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Anthony Rose
Athens man charged with sexual abuse, rape against child

Latest News

January 6 anniversary of Capitol insurrection
1 year later: How people in Tennessee Valley are trying to move forward after the Capitol insurrection
January 6 anniversary of Capitol insurrection
January 6 anniversary of Capitol insurrection
Driving in wintry conditions
Driving in wintry conditions
Florence man accused of sending nude pictures to child
Florence man accused of sending nude pictures to child