What to do if your car gets stuck on ice

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With winter weather comes the possibility of freezing cold temperatures, ice, and snow.

Many of you may find yourself trying to navigate icy roads.

So what can you do to stay safe?

Use kitty litter to create traction on your tires. If you are moving forward, put it in front of your tire. If you are backing up, put it behind.

But what if you are already out and your car starts to slide on ice?

Here’s what experts have to say:

Don’t panic

Don’t hit the accelerator or the brakes

Whichever way your car is turning in a slide, turn your steering wheel in that same direction to create traction

