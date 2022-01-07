Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson acquitted of 2 wire fraud charges

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been acquitted of fraud charges.

According to court records, Robinson was acquitted on two wire fraud charges Thursday.

She was previously found guilty of four counts of wire fraud in September. For now, her sentencing is set for next month in that case.

Robinson has also recently accepted a plea deal in a federal case.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Huntsville Police officer David Michael McCoy was arrested and charged with Capital Murder...
HPD officer charged with capital murder linked to shooting
Chronic Wasting Disease detected in Lauderdale County
Matthias Mann
Hartselle man charged in rape-for-hire plot
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

Latest News

Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
Bundle up! Another cold winter Saturday morning in the Valley
Matthias Mann
Hartselle man arrested for hiring undercover officer to rape, abduct woman
Warming shelter at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church rec center in Albertville.
Albertville church and community activist open up warming shelter for the homeless
The CDC reports more children under 5 are ending up in the hospital due to COVID-19. That age...
CDC: More children under 5 ending up hospitalized with COVID-19