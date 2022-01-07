1 year later: How people in Tennessee Valley are trying to move forward after the Capitol insurrection

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded right in front of our eyes.

“Whether we were watching the network television or the individual videos that participated were shooting. I think the difference of opinions begins where we interpret what that actually meant and who was involved and why. What were their intentions?” said Colbert County Republican Party chairman, Phillip Green.

A group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the capitol building just as a joint session of Congress had convened to certify then president-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

“It was very frightening that it looked possible that the attempt might be successful,” said Former Limestone Democratic Party Chair Ken Hines.

Before rioters breached the capitol, former President Donald Trump spoke at a “Save America” rally just south of the White House, not far from the capitol. Trump encouraged his supporters at the rally to stop the steal of the 2020 election, making allegations of widespread voter fraud.

A months-long investigation by the Associated Press reviewed potential cases in voter fraud in 6 battleground states. It found fewer than 475 potential cases, a number that would not have swayed election results.

Still, Colbert County Republican Party chairman, Phillip Green said he wants answers.

“I haven’t had my questions answered about why we saw vote totals constantly changing over not only hours, but days, and weeks, and months. I think that’s where the discussion lies. If we get those systems improved to the point where people can have a renewed confidence in them, I think the issue that you saw expressed on January 6th last year will have been addressed,” said Green.

Jan. 6 may have started like just another day but will go down in history as one when many people will not forget where they were when they heard what was happening in the nation’s capital.

Five people died as a result of the riot, including a man from North Alabama, Kevin Greeson, while four officers from varying departments who responded to the riot died by suicide in the days and months following.

In the aftermath, Americans are divided. Recent polls state that political parties are ununified, Former Limestone Democratic Party Chair Ken Hines said he doesn’t see that changing any time soon

“I am not hopeful that there will be. I don’t believe that we’re in a position yet to say that the end is in sight,” said Hines.

Both say there is a way for Americans to try to move forward:

“This is not something where you can say I am going to be involved or I’m not going to be involved. I’m going to ignore this or I am going to be an active participant in this. This is an actual extensional stretch to democracy,” said Hines.

“I think people are overwhelmingly surprised and pleased when they find out just how amplified their voice can be when they choose to participate in those local committees and groups,” said Green.

Relying on the voices of the American people.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.