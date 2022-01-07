Deals
Huntsville Hospital to offer booster shots to individuals in 12-15 age group

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital announced it will offer booster vaccinations for COVID-19 to individuals in the 12-15 year age group starting Monday.

This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention granted the approval of the third dose/booster vaccinations for those 12 and older.

HH says anyone receiving the third dose/booster vaccine must meet CDC criteria, which includes receiving the first two doses of Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago, the first two doses of Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the first dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Appointments for third dose/booster vaccinations can be made online at huntsvillehospital.org/covid-19- vaccination.

