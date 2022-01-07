Hartselle man charged in rape-for-hire plot

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hartselle man is facing serious charges Thursday night after he allegedly tried to hire someone to abduct and rape a Wisconsin woman.

22-year-old Matthias Jacob Edward Mann is facing attempted kidnapping and coercion charges. Those charges stem from an undercover investigation involving the social media app Kik.

A Federal Complaint reveals details behind the investigation saying while monitoring the messaging app Kik, an Owatonna Minnesota Police detective looked into the public Kik group called “Abduction and R@pe 3.” Investigators say this is a group in which users describe various sexual fantasies, request the sexual assaults of others (with either a knowing or unknowing victim), and trade rape and sexual assault videos.

Investigators say Mann did not realize he was talking to an undercover detective when he requested the rape of a woman in Wisconsin and even provided her name and address of where they could locate her.

Under an alias, investigators say Mann described the woman as an ex-friend and requested the rape be brutal. Mann also requested the abduction and rape be recorded and sent to him.

Detectives say Mann agreed to pay approximately $100 for gas money to travel to Wisconsin and approximately $2,000 once the abduction and rape of the victim had been completed.

Between the tracking of IP addresses and the potential victim aiding FBI agents in identifying the real person behind the online alias, detectives were able to apprehend Mann.

The investigating agencies include the Owatonna Minnesota Police Department, the Sun Prairie Wisconsin Police Department, the Hartselle Alabama Police Department, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Atlanta, Georgia Division.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.