Hands Across Decatur warming center open for those in need

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur is currently open for those who need a warm place, specifically during the day.

Executive Director, Sue Terrell says their doors are open for whoever, no questions asked. You can also get a free hot meal from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, because of staffing shortages, they do not offer overnight stays.

Terrell says the shelter can use your help, so they can help others.

”We forget that the homeless and hungry don’t just happen at Christmas. It happens all year long. It is 24/7, 365 people are unhoused and hungry. We need assistance during the entire year because we are run by the community,” said Terrell.

If you would like to donate to Hands Across Decatur, click here.

