Friday Evening Forecast

Today
Today(Waff 48)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Still cold going into the evening hours, but we will maintain the 20s overnight.

Warmth finally returns by the weekend. Fair skies and the 50s are scheduled for your Saturday. We will drop the fair skies and keep the 50s as we go into your Sunday.

Sunday morning, afternoon and evening will all have good shots of seeing widespread rain, but it will move out before you start your workweek on Monday. Flooding could become an issue Sunday, so a heads up there.

The next 10 days brings more seasonal temperatures with some sunshine thrown into the mix!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

