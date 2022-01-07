Finally Friday Forecast

Mix of Sunshine and clouds this afternoon with temperatures holding out in the 30s. Not much warmth to work with today as we see temperatures decrease from here.

Still cold going into the evening hours, but we will maintain the 20s.

Warmth finally returns to us by the weekend. Fair skies and the 50s are scheduled for your Saturday. We will drop the fair skies and keep the 50s as we go into your Sunday.

Sunday morning, afternoon and evening will all have good shots of seeing widespread rain, but it will move out before you start your workweek on Monday. Flooding could become an issue Sunday, so a heads up there.

The next 10 days brings more seasonal temperatures with some sunshine thrown into the mix!

