Etowah investigators arrest Walnut Grove man for receiving stolen property

Ethan Mckee
Ethan Mckee(Etowah County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Etowah County Sherriff’s Office executed a search warrant and arrested a man for receiving stolen property in Altoona on Jan. 5.

Walnut Grove resident, Ethan Mckee, is accused of receiving stolen property from a burglary that occurred in Boaz in January 2022. Investigators recovered $14,500 worth of property in a vehicle, tools, collectibles and lawn equipment.

Mckee is currently being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $12,500 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and further arrests connected with the burglary are expected.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

