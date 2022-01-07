Deputies searching for stolen truck in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen in Lauderdale County on New Year’s Day.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says a black 2003 Dodge Ram dually 3500 and a trailer was stolen from Central Storage on Highway 20 on Jan.1

According to the LCSO, the trailer was found burned and the vehicle has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Burbank at 256-760-5772.

