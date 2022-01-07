Deals
Deputies searching for stolen truck in Lauderdale County

Stolen Black 2003 Dodge Ram
Stolen Black 2003 Dodge Ram(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen in Lauderdale County on New Year’s Day.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says a black 2003 Dodge Ram dually 3500 and a trailer was stolen from Central Storage on Highway 20 on Jan.1

According to the LCSO, the trailer was found burned and the vehicle has not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Burbank at 256-760-5772.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

