DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closing lobby due to COVID surge

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is closing its lobby due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The closure will go into effect starting Monday, Jan. 10, but the sheriff’s office says they will still be there for your needs.

“These decisions are not easy ones to make, but with the safety of our employees and the community, we feel like this is the best decision at this time. Let’s all band together and keep all of those affected in our prayers,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

Pistol permits will still be available on the DCSO website. If you need to make a report, need to speak with an officer or need anything jail-related you are asked to contact dispatch at 256-845-3801.

