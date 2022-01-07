Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bitter cold this morning with patchy black ice; Rain & storms return this weekend

Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist
Brandon Spinner WAFF 48 Meteorologist(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Friday, bundle up because this is our coldest air of the season!

The cold overnight has led to some slick roads this morning as rain and snow that feel for some yesterday has now frozen over. Dangerous travel may still be possible this morning with patchy black ice. Temperatures this morning are the coldest we have seen so far during the 2021 to 2022 winter. We are waking up to temperatures into the teens in many communities, but if you add the wind to that and it is way colder! Wind chills are into the low & mid single digits and teens. This will stay cold all morning long and into the afternoon we will likely stay below freezing. Sunshine will be likely as we move through the day with temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s for most neighborhoods before warming into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon for Saturday. Wind from the south will bring us nice warmth by the afternoon which will melt it a bit. Sunshine for Saturday but by Sunday we expect another round of showers and storms. Temperatures on Saturday will be into the upper 50s with the chance at some spots hitting the 60s. However, the cold will quickly follow once again with temperatures into the 20s and 30s by early Monday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Nicolas Cardona
Decatur police searching for missing man
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Anthony Rose
Athens man charged with sexual abuse, rape against child
Hartselle man charged in rape-for-hire plot

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10
Driving in wintry conditions
What to do if your car gets stuck on ice
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6
WAFF 48 Weather 10 day
Bitter cold air moving in overnight