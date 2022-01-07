Bitter cold this morning with patchy black ice; Rain & storms return this weekend

Happy Friday, bundle up because this is our coldest air of the season!

The cold overnight has led to some slick roads this morning as rain and snow that feel for some yesterday has now frozen over. Dangerous travel may still be possible this morning with patchy black ice. Temperatures this morning are the coldest we have seen so far during the 2021 to 2022 winter. We are waking up to temperatures into the teens in many communities, but if you add the wind to that and it is way colder! Wind chills are into the low & mid single digits and teens. This will stay cold all morning long and into the afternoon we will likely stay below freezing. Sunshine will be likely as we move through the day with temperatures into the low to mid 30s.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s for most neighborhoods before warming into the low to mid 50s during the afternoon for Saturday. Wind from the south will bring us nice warmth by the afternoon which will melt it a bit. Sunshine for Saturday but by Sunday we expect another round of showers and storms. Temperatures on Saturday will be into the upper 50s with the chance at some spots hitting the 60s. However, the cold will quickly follow once again with temperatures into the 20s and 30s by early Monday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.