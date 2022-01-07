Deals
Bitter cold air moving in overnight

By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bitter cold air will move in overnight tonight and the wind will pick up from the north, gusting to 25mph. The wind will help dry area roads, but the wind chill factor will drop into the single digits through sunrise Friday morning.

Make sure you are taking precautions to protect yourself, your pets, and your property from this dangerous cold. 

Some patchy ice will happen tonight where water on the road’s freezes.  Improving roads Friday morning with sunshine. Highs will only be in the 30s.

Saturday, we expect to be in the 50s. Rain returns Sunday with 1-2″ of rain possible.

