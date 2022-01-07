Deals
2 arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

Left: Rodrigo Maldonado, Right: Bernabe Mendoza(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested on drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant at a Limestone County home.

WAFF 48 is told a home in the 21000 block of Hays Mill Road on Jan. 4 by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, ALEA State Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration. During the execution of the search warrant, authorities found firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office(LCSO)

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Rodrigo Arce Maldonado, 37 of Elkmont, and Bernabe Mendoza, 33, were arrested and face several charges following the narcotics operation. Both men are being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility.

Maldonado charges include drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Mendoza has been charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit. He is being held on a $1,500 bond.

