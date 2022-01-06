UAB to open 2022 season with Alabama A&M

Deals
UAB defeats FAU 31-14
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will open the 2022 season at home on Thursday night, Sept. 1, against Alabama A&M.

Alabama A&M is the first of six home games for the Blazers in 2022, which also includes hosting reigning C-USA champion UTSA. UAB’s full schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Season tickets for the 2022 UAB Football season are now available. For more information about season ticket pricing, call the UAB Athletics Ticket Office at 205-975-UAB1. Fans can also request more information by clicking here.

“The first year at Protective Stadium was a major success and we are excited to provide our fans with a full six-game schedule this season,” said head coach Bill Clark. “Our fans have been extremely vital to our program’s success and we look forward to providing them with another competitive product on the field in 2022.”

The last time UAB hosted Alabama A&M, the Blazers set an attendance record of 45,212 fans to witness the return of UAB Football on Sept. 2, 2017.

UAB ended the 2021 season with a big win to close out the 2021 season with a 31-28 victory over No. 13 BYU in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

