Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Cold rain this afternoon with below freezing temps this evening could create hazardous conditions this evening... Especially off to our north and west, we could see road conditions really deteriorate. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in place until 6pm this evening with a Winter Storm Warning just to our north and east.

Highs will struggle today and only reach the lower 30s. Tonight lows dip into the teens.

A Frigid start to your Friday with temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Winds will be brutally cold from the north throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Highs are once again only expected to reach the lower 30s.

Warmth returns for the weekend with highs bouncing back into the 50s and 60s, but our fair skies turn back to rain before Monday.

From there, your 10 day forecast is looking seasonal and fairly dry.

