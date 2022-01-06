Red Sage Communications hired to market city of Decatur

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If at first you don’t succeed, try again. The city of Decatur is making another attempt to market the city, with the help of a local firm, after a failed attempt in 2019.

The city of Decatur signed a $162,500 contract with Red Sage Communications after council members voted 4-1 during Monday’s meeting. Red Sage President and Creative Director Ellen Didier told our news partners at the Decatur Daily, this will be an attempt for the city to “tell its own story.”

Big Communications, one of the largest public relations and marketing firms in the state of Alabama, was previously hired to market the city but received negative reactions to the company’s suggested branding slogan. Ultimately resulting in a derailed marketing plan.

Council members say they’re moving past that, and this is a different approach.

“This is not a rebranding. This is not coming up with a new slogan,” said Councilman Carlton McMasters wrote. “I’ve said it for a long time, we have an image problem. There are so many great things happening within our city and so many things to be optimistic about, we need to share that...”

Read more on this story from our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.