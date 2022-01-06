Rain to start with freezing rain, sleet, & snow creating issues by midday

Happy Thursday! Get ready for a messy day across the Tennessee Valley.

The First Alert is out for today for what could be a potentially messy day. This is all going to be dependent on the type of precipitation we see, which continues to remain a major question. Rain is already starting to push in and will increase throughout the day. At times this will mix with sleet, before changing over to freezing rain in some spots. Precipitation will also change to sleet and snow at times as well. The best threat of icing is going to be for the Shoals and Middle Tennessee. Ice and the cold will lead to a potential for more power outages later today and overnight tonight. Wind will be an issue too, gusting from the north at 15 to 25 mph. The heaviest of the snow will likely occur in northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee with 1/2 inch to an inch in some spots. Higher elevations in northeast Alabama might see a dusting as well, but we do not expect to see sizeable snow totals unless you’re north of the Tennessee/Alabama state line.

Behind all of this we will see a major drop in temperatures. Tonight into tomorrow is going to be the coldest air we have seen this winter season. Friday morning our temperatures will be into the mid to upper teens with a few spots in the low 20s. While that seems doable, the wind chill is going to be brutal for North Alabama standard. Chills will likely be between 3 to 9 degrees in most spots. Any ice or snow that does fall on Thursday will stick around Friday as well with highs staying in the 30s despite the sunshine.

Warmer weather does creep back in this weekend. Saturday starts cold in the low 20s, but the 50s will be back for the afternoon. From there we have a chance at the 60s on Sunday, but it does look particularly wet for Sunday with showers and storms moving in. After those move in, we are in for another blast of colder air to start early next week.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

