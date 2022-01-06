Deals
Quiet, mild today ahead of rain, sleet, snow for Thursday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winds will change to the north overnight and unfortunately, stay that way as we go into Thursday and Friday.

Another round of winter weather is in store for us on your Thursday with snow and sleet looking like the biggest impacts. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entirety of north Alabama and portions of Tennessee. This takes effect from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6th. Up to 2 inches of sleet and or snow could accumulate in parts of North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. The most likely areas in Alabama will be along and north of the Tennessee River. If you are traveling north into Middle Tennessee, make sure you are prepared for dangerous winter weather driving conditions.

Temperatures turn frigid Thursday into Friday with lows in the teens and highs for your Friday only reaching the lower to middle 30s.

We will thaw out a bit in the following days as warm air pushes in… Saturday and Sunday look mild comparatively.

