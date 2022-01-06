New details in Florence attempted murder case

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a quiet neighborhood. In fact, some of the neighbors are even quieter.

“They were totally quiet with the neighbors. Never any contact,” said Cheri Suns.

What happened inside the home sitting on the corner of a busy intersection of Conway Drive and Darby Drive came as a surprise to the people who live across the street from them.

“They were just not people who got to know the neighbors or were friendly with the neighbors and now we know why,” said Suns.

Richard Lund was arrested on several charges including attempted murder after the Florence Police Department was contacted by his alleged girlfriend.

Police say she ran away from his residence on Conway Drive with several injuries.

They found that she was being kept at the residence against her will while being physically and emotionally abused.

“She claimed that he was trying to kill her and what we found inside the residence corroborated her statements that he was trying to kill her and that’s why the charge was then attempted murder,” said Sergeant Cliff Billingsley.

According to the police report, Lund and the victim had been in a relationship for about a year.

The victim stated that over the past week, Lund has been closed fist punching her, open palm slapping her, kicking her, and striking her with weapons.

At one point during the week, Lund was seated in the dining room of the house and fired three rounds from the dining room into the kitchen at the victim who was standing in the kitchen.

The victim had fractured ribs, a punctured lung, fractured fingers, and severe bruising.

“I am just so grateful that she was able to get out and the police were able to get him out of here,” said Suns.

