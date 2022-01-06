Mutiple agencies respond to massive fire in Morgan County

MORGAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies battled an early morning fire at a commercial business in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agencies responded to the fully involved fire at a business formerly known as Stringer’s Body Shop on Highway 31 and Pinehurst/Walker Road in south Hartselle. The 911 call first went out just after midnight.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 31 were temporarily closed as crews battled the fire. There are no reports of any injuries or any word on what started this fire.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

