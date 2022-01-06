Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mutiple agencies respond to massive fire in Morgan County

Morgan County Fire
Morgan County Fire(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies battled an early morning fire at a commercial business in Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agencies responded to the fully involved fire at a business formerly known as Stringer’s Body Shop on Highway 31 and Pinehurst/Walker Road in south Hartselle. The 911 call first went out just after midnight.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 31 were temporarily closed as crews battled the fire. There are no reports of any injuries or any word on what started this fire.

There are no further details at this time; stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck
School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Left: Jody Mead, Right: Katie
Deputies searching for shooting suspects near Eva
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Forecast wind chill
Quiet, mild today ahead of rain, sleet, snow for Thursday

Latest News

Nicolas Cardona
Decatur police searching for missing man
Matthew Cox
Florence man accused of sending nude pictures to 10-year-old
Bringing the Jan. 6 insurrection to education
Bringing the Jan. 6 insurrection to education
Ready to hit the trails on a mountain bike?
Ready to hit the trails on a mountain bike?