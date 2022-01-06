Marshall County School Board to lease house to Dr. Wigley

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been almost three weeks since Marshall County Schools Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley lost her home on Wesley Chapel Road.

Since then, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Department, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office have been investigating the incident as a possible arson fire and home invasion.

Wigley’s husband was at home when intruders broke in, and one of them pointed a gun at him.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Wigley has been staying with family since the tragedy.

To help support one of their own, the Marshall County School Board approved to lease a house to Superintendent Wigley.

It is located on the Douglas campus, and in a statement, Marshall County Schools Board President Brian Nuagher recommended that the board approve the agreement.

“The board is happy to offer this lease to Dr. Wigley and her family until they can get a dwelling set up. Dr. Wigley will pay to the board commercially reasonable rent as determined by an independent leasing company. This arrangement benefits both parties as the board will receive rental income on a property which would otherwise not be used, and Dr. Wigley’s family will have a home during these difficult times,” said Nuagher.

Statement from Dr. Wigley:

We are very appreciative of the offer made by the Marshall County Board of Education. The lease agreement puts us back in our community immediately and most importantly close to family.

WAFF 48 is waiting to hear back from the state fire marshall for more information regarding the investigation.

