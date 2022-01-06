Jackson County Circuit Court closed due to COVID cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Circuit Court is currently closed due to COVID-19 cases among the staff.

There are nine employees in the department and according to court clerk Bart Buchanan, three currently have COVID.

The office is expected to reopen Thursday, Jan. 13. There are tables setup outside the office for anyone needing assistance while the office is closed.

