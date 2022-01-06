Deals
Florence man accused of sending nude pictures to 10-year-old

Matthew Cox
Matthew Cox(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is facing a serious charge for allegedly sending nude photos to a minor through Snapchat.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Matthew Cox was arrested on Dec. 30 for sending a 10-year-old girl pictures of his male private area through the social media app.

Court documents show the girls’ parents reached out to the Florence Police Department to report the incident.

Police say after further investigation, with the help of the parents, they were able to prove that Cox knowingly sent nude images to the minor.

Cox was charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

