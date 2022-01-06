Decatur Utilities gives tips on protecting pipes in freezing weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cold weather is making its way back into the Tennessee Valley on Thursday and Friday with temperatures falling into the low teens in some areas.

Ahead of the weather, Decatur Utilities wants to remind costumers the danger of freezing water pipes and provide tips on how to prevent it from happening.

Decatur Utilities gave these tips on protecting pipes:

Make sure exterior faucets are protected with a foam, insulating cover

Disconnect outside water hoses

Make sure foundation vents and crawl space access doors are CLOSED to keep frigid air from infiltrating the crawl space

If you have inside faucets on exterior walls, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate

Leave water dripping slightly from interior faucets to keep water moving through your pipes

Know where your main water line cutoff valve is located. (Note: This is different from the DU valve in your meter box.)

If your pipes do freeze, Decatur Utilities also provided options on how to thaw them out:

Keep faucets open to allow water to flow and potential steam to escape

Apply heat to the frozen pipe using a hair dryer or hot towels. Do NOT use open flame heat such as acetylene torches, etc due to risk of fire. Space heaters are okay - IF the area is free of combustible materials!

Apply heat safely until water flow returns to normal.

Once water flow returns, examine ALL remaining faucets in the home to make sure no additional pipes are frozen

If you hear running water inside a wall OR see evidence of a leak, turn the main valve to your house off immediately and call a plumber.

If you don’t have a main valve or know location of your valve to turn off water, contact Decatur Utilities at 256-552-1400 and one of our field personnel will turn of DU’s valve to water meter. Please do not attempt to access this DU valve yourself.

