Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Decatur police searching for missing man

Nicolas Cardona
Nicolas Cardona(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in 2021.

According to the DPD, 20-year-old Nicolas Ramires Cardona was last seen on Dec. 23 leaving a friend’s house near the 1500 block of Carridale Street NW. Police say Cardona said he was traveling to Nashville, but his family has not heard from him since.

He is described as being 5′2″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Cardona was last seen driving a dark, possibly green, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 52MS619.

Anyone with information on Carodona’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck
School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Left: Jody Mead, Right: Katie
Deputies searching for shooting suspects near Eva
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Forecast wind chill
Quiet, mild today ahead of rain, sleet, snow for Thursday

Latest News

Matthew Cox
Florence man accused of sending nude pictures to 10-year-old
Morgan County Fire
Mutiple agencies respond to massive fire in Morgan County
Bringing the Jan. 6 insurrection to education
Bringing the Jan. 6 insurrection to education
Ready to hit the trails on a mountain bike?
Ready to hit the trails on a mountain bike?