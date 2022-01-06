Decatur police searching for missing man

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in 2021.

According to the DPD, 20-year-old Nicolas Ramires Cardona was last seen on Dec. 23 leaving a friend’s house near the 1500 block of Carridale Street NW. Police say Cardona said he was traveling to Nashville, but his family has not heard from him since.

He is described as being 5′2″, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Cardona was last seen driving a dark, possibly green, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Alabama tag 52MS619.

Anyone with information on Carodona’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

