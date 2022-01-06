Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who knew purse-snatchers still exist. Can you help identify them and a few other suspects in this week’s Crime Stoppers?

Crime Stoppers are counting on you and your eagle eyes, to identify a purse snatcher who tried to use a stolen card ASAP at an ATM.

After busting out a car window, and snatching a purse, the suspect still had enough energy to use the victim’s card at various locations in Huntsville. Surveillance video shows the break-in bandit, at a Redstone Federal Credit Union branch, hoping to make an illegal withdrawal.

Lisa Lynn Anderson McLean is wanted for theft of property, after police say, she stole money while working as a cashier at Walmart.

Alexis Mykell Denise Hudson is charged with criminal use of a defense spray. Hudson is accused of spraying someone with pepper spray during an altercation.

Maegan Elisabeth Sime is facing a drug charge, possession of meth.

Deandre Laquis Malloy needs to answer to a Burglary charge. Officers say Malloy kicked in a door and assaulted the person who lives there.

A warrant is out for Sheri Dawn Jackson. Jackson is accused of having synthetic narcotics.

If you tip off police about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
Police lights
1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike
Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Where charges stand for North Alabama men at Capitol Riot
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
School changes tomorrow
School changes for Thursday
City of Decatur begins new marketing plan
Red Sage Communications hired to market city of Decatur