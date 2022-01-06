Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Who knew purse-snatchers still exist. Can you help identify them and a few other suspects in this week’s Crime Stoppers?

Crime Stoppers are counting on you and your eagle eyes, to identify a purse snatcher who tried to use a stolen card ASAP at an ATM.

After busting out a car window, and snatching a purse, the suspect still had enough energy to use the victim’s card at various locations in Huntsville. Surveillance video shows the break-in bandit, at a Redstone Federal Credit Union branch, hoping to make an illegal withdrawal.

Lisa Lynn Anderson McLean is wanted for theft of property, after police say, she stole money while working as a cashier at Walmart.

Alexis Mykell Denise Hudson is charged with criminal use of a defense spray. Hudson is accused of spraying someone with pepper spray during an altercation.

Maegan Elisabeth Sime is facing a drug charge, possession of meth.

Deandre Laquis Malloy needs to answer to a Burglary charge. Officers say Malloy kicked in a door and assaulted the person who lives there.

A warrant is out for Sheri Dawn Jackson. Jackson is accused of having synthetic narcotics.

If you tip off police about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME.

