Athens Utilities prepares for next round of winter weather

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Athens is preparing for another round of winter weather on Thursday morning.

Public Works and Athens Utilities will have crews prepared to respond to outages. Lightning during Saturday’s severe weather caused a major power outage this week, knocking out a transformer at the Greenbriar Substation.

On Tuesday night, crews with Athens Utilities were able to restore power to all of its customers after nearly 48 hours of reported outages.

“We’ll also have someone onsite during this weather event, and staff monitoring the system online to watch for any anomalies and to take action to address those,” he said. “Our dispatchers worked throughout both storm events we just experienced, and we’ll have dispatchers ready to work if this next round of weather causes issues.”

According to the Electric Department Manager Blair Davis, most of the power load carried by Greenbrier Substation was moved to other sources to help stabilize it.

Crews with Public Works are on standby to sand streets and bridges in critical areas.

