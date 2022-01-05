Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck early Wednesday morning.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 12:04 a.m. in the 28000 block of Lambert Road in Ardmore. When deputies arrived at the scene a woman was located with a gunshot wound in her neck. A deputy applied pressure and assisted the victim with her wound until EMS arrived.

Limestone County investigators found that the shooting resulted from family members attempting to remove a weapon from the possession of a suicidal person. During the attempt, deputies say a single round was discharged and struck a nearby family member in the neck.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital where she is in critical condition. This shooting is under active investigation; no arrests have been made at the time.

