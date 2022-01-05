Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck

(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the neck early Wednesday morning.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 12:04 a.m. in the 28000 block of Lambert Road in Ardmore. When deputies arrived at the scene a woman was located with a gunshot wound in her neck. A deputy applied pressure and assisted the victim with her wound until EMS arrived.

Limestone County investigators found that the shooting resulted from family members attempting to remove a weapon from the possession of a suicidal person. During the attempt, deputies say a single round was discharged and struck a nearby family member in the neck.

The victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital where she is in critical condition. This shooting is under active investigation; no arrests have been made at the time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Police lights
1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike
Business fire in Albertville
Mechanic shop a total loss after fire in Albertville
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Anthony Rose
Athens man charged with sexual abuse, rape against child
Warming Centers to open in Huntsville
David Bowie's catalog sold
David Bowie's catalog sold
The Alabama Broadband Map shows where broadband connection is available in the state and its...
ADECA unveils Alabama Broadband Map and Connectivity Plan