Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Near average for your afternoon ahead with clouds looming above. Not much chance for sunlight today, but we may see a few breakthroughs before Wednesday is over. Highs look to range in the lower 50s.

Tonight, we will see those clouds stick around and temperatures fall to freezing. Winds will change to the north overnight and unfortunately stay that way as we go into Thursday and Friday.

Another round of winter weather is in store for us on your Thursday with snow and sleet looking like the biggest impacts. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entirety of North Alabama and portions of Tennessee, this takes effect from 4 am through 6 pm January 6th.

Temperatures turn frigid Thursday into Friday with lows in the teens and highs for your Friday only reaching the lower to middle 30s.

We will thaw out a bit in the following days as warm air pushes in… Saturday and Sunday look mild comparatively.

