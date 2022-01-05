Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Warming Centers to open in Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and its community partners will open three warming centers starting this week for anyone who needs temporary shelter.

According to the WAAF 48 First Alert Weather Team, temperatures turn frigid Thursday into Friday with lows in the teens and highs for your Friday only reaching the lower to middle 30s. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entirety of North Alabama and portions of Tennessee, this takes effect from 4 am through 6 pm January 6th.

The following warming centers will open starting Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.:

  • University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW (entrance back of the church)
  • The Downtown Rescue Mission. 1400 Evangel Drive NW
  • The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW

The centers will follow COVID-19 protocols and require unvaccinated people to wear a mask, which will be provided. Masks are highly encouraged for vaccinated individuals.

Weather permitting, Huntsville Public Transit will provide free transportation to and from warming centers during their hours of operation. First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH), Church of the Nativity. The City’s Community Development Office are providing personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, sleeping cots, meals and volunteers.

For more information, contact Rev. Rosie Veal Eby at 404-579-8738 or rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Police lights
1 injured after car accident with entrapment on Pulaski Pike
Business fire in Albertville
Mechanic shop a total loss after fire in Albertville
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Laura Parker Russo, a biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested for...
Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Anthony Rose
Athens man charged with sexual abuse, rape against child
David Bowie's catalog sold
David Bowie's catalog sold
Woman in critical condition after being shot in neck
The Alabama Broadband Map shows where broadband connection is available in the state and its...
ADECA unveils Alabama Broadband Map and Connectivity Plan