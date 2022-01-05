Warming Centers to open in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville and its community partners will open three warming centers starting this week for anyone who needs temporary shelter.

According to the WAAF 48 First Alert Weather Team, temperatures turn frigid Thursday into Friday with lows in the teens and highs for your Friday only reaching the lower to middle 30s. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the entirety of North Alabama and portions of Tennessee, this takes effect from 4 am through 6 pm January 6th.

The following warming centers will open starting Thursday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m.:

University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW (entrance back of the church)

The Downtown Rescue Mission. 1400 Evangel Drive NW

The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive SW

The centers will follow COVID-19 protocols and require unvaccinated people to wear a mask, which will be provided. Masks are highly encouraged for vaccinated individuals.

Weather permitting, Huntsville Public Transit will provide free transportation to and from warming centers during their hours of operation. First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH), Church of the Nativity. The City’s Community Development Office are providing personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, sleeping cots, meals and volunteers.

For more information, contact Rev. Rosie Veal Eby at 404-579-8738 or rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org.

