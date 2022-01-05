Sheriff’s deputies arrest Morgan County burglary suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After some help from the public, the Morgan Country Sherriff’s Office arrested a man connected with a burglary.

Investigators executed an arrest warrant for Jason Lee Majors, 47, of Somerville on Tuesday at home on East Upper River Road near Valhermoso Springs. To help investigators track down Majors, a photo was circulated to the public on Jan. 2.

Tips from members of the public helped identify and eventually lead to the arrest of Majors. When investigators arrived, Majors was hiding in a kitchen cabinet.

The chargers against Majors include:

Theft First Degree

Burglary Third Degree - Residence

Breaking and Entering - Auto

Giving false name/address to law enforcement

Majors was booked at the Morgan County Jail and his bond has been set at $10,300. He is being held on an outstanding warrant from Madison County.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.