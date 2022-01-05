Quiet & mild today ahead of rain, sleet, & snow for Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Enjoy the quiet weather today because it ramps back up tomorrow!

A much milder start to today across the Valley as most are in the mid to upper 30s waking up this morning. Wind will continue to be gusty today, turning from the southwest to the west at 10 to 15 mph. Sunshine is likely for the first half of the day before more cloud cover rolls in for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will stay cooler than normal but could be back into the low 50s in some spots.

We have the First Alert out for Thursday due to the potential at impactful weather. Tomorrow is going to be a day that brings us more wet and, potentially, messy weather. Clouds will build in overnight tonight before the moisture moves in. A low-pressure system will scoop through Texas and into Louisiana late tonight & early Thursday, pulling up more moisture with it from the Gulf as it begins to trek back to the northeast. The position and strength of the low-pressure system will really determine what kind of precipitation we see and how much of that falls. If it is further north as it arrives, we will stay as a cold rain. Further south, then we could see more snow. Right now, the better snow threat still looks to be north of the Alabama/Tennessee Stateline. However, most areas should see snow at some point, and may see a slush half in of accumulation or more.

Regardless of what the precipitation type is, we will see a major drop in temperatures to move into the end of the week. Friday morning will be back to the teens and low 20s with highs staying in the 30s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

