No overnight warming centers in Decatur; Salvation Army can’t find people to work

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The cold weather this week has had many people without a home looking for a warm place to stay.

We’ve learned there’s no where for the homeless to go overnight right now in Decatur.

The Salvation Army of Decatur had to close its shelter in August due to staffing issues.

We’re told the goal was to reopen the overnight facility for the winter months but that hasn’t happened.

Captain Thomas Marion says they’ve aggressively tried to hire the staff needed, but have not had one application since September.

Marion says they’ve raised the pay for the shelter monitor position from $8 to $10.50 an hour.

“We want to have a place for people to come at least in the winter, where they can get out of the cold weather and everything, but we have eight staff members all together, running our operations in Athens and Decatur. So we’re so short handed, our hands are tied in what we can do,” Marion said.

The Salvation Army in Decatur does have 20 people in transitional family housing, and some room still open.

If you are interested in applying, call their office at: (256) 353-2822.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.