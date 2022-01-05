Deals
NASCAR rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ cryptocurrency sponsorship, Brandonbilt Motorsports says

FILE - This photo shows NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown (68) during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown’s team says NASCAR has rejected Brown’s sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency meme coin “LGBcoin.”

In this case, “LGB” stands for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Last year, that phrase became code for a profane chant targeting President Joe Biden, originating from a viral video clip of Brown giving an interview after winning a race.

Under the sponsorship deal, the LGBcoin.io sponsorship would have been displayed on Brown’s No. 68 car.

Brown announced the deal last week, posting a video of the car on social media.

Brandonbilt Motorsports said in a statement that they followed the standard process and a NASCAR official had approved it.

The Washington Post reports NASCAR made it clear in November that no reference or imagery based on the chant would be allowed.

