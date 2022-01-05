Mask requirements for Huntsville City Schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who attends Huntsville City School, WAFF have the latest information you need to know when it comes to mask mandates.

On Wednesday, more than 24,000 Huntsville City School students returned to the classroom, after a two week vacation.

Masks are going to be required for students, teachers, employees and visitors until at least January 14th.

“Our board of education did approve a mask matrix, and that matrix will use the community transmission rate for Madison County to determine if we will be in masks mandatory or masks optional,” said Huntsville City School spokesman Craig Williams.

If Madison County has seven or more days in a 10 day window, where COVID cases are deemed high or substantial by the Alabama Department of Public Health, then masks will need to be worn.

If COVID cases go down, masks will be optional.

“On January 14th that first assessment will be made for the following week, to determine if students will be in masks optional or mandatory,” said Williams.

Health officials say although a lot of people have COVID and are in the hospital, they don’t think we’ve seen the peak in Madison County.

“I’m speculating. I don’t think we’re at the peak yet. The models we look at suggest a mid-January peak,” said Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz.

Even if the school district changes the mask requirement; wearing a mask on public school buses will still be required until at least March, because of a federal mandate.

