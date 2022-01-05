Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California.

Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Monday’s show bringing her impressive winning streak to 24 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School delays and closings in Tennessee Valley
January 3, 2022 Snowfall in Huntsville, AL - Photo taken by Derek Hardt
Tennessee Valley Snow Totals & Reports: January 3, 2022
Brooklyn stepped out from the two vehicles at the same time and was struck, according to the...
Tennessee family mourns death of 9-year-old hit by a car in the driveway
Power outage
Power outages across the Tennessee Valley
Snow across the Tennessee Valley
Show WAFF 48 your snow photos, videos

Latest News

Highway 231
ALDOT officials urge drivers to use caution on highway following snow storm
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
No overnight warming centers in Decatur; Salvation Army can’t find people to work
Delta adds nonstop flights from Huntsville to Indianapolis for CFP National Championship game